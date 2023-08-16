Elaine Thompson-Herah Teams Up with Coach Shanikie Osbourne for a New Journey

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

Two-time Olympic Games sprint double-double champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, is now taking orders from coach Shanikie Osbourne. Well, that’s for now, as both entered a temporary arrangement.

Osbourne, who served as one of Stephen Francis’ assistants for many years, confirmed this latest development to the media in Budapest on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Michael Norman Withdraws from World Championships, Sets Sights on 2024 Paris Olympics

Coach Osbourne stated that she took on this responsibility “sometime after the national trials.” She quickly pointed out that Thompson-Herah’s failure to secure a spot in the individual 100m team “kind of pained my heart.”

What event will Elaine Thompson-Herah run at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships?

Elaine Thompson-Herah is part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships. She worked out with other members of Jamaica’s team on Wednesday. The Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships will be held from August 19-27.

She explained, “Based on what happened at the trials, it wasn’t a difficult decision for me to step in and offer some assistance.”

Thompson-Herah has achieved back-to-back Olympic Games sprint double titles in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Additionally, she holds the title of the fastest Jamaican woman ever, with a record of 10.54, set back in 2021. Her time of 21.53 also set a national record in 2021 before Shericka Jackson lowered it to 21.45 in 2022.

Thompson-Herah has been battling an Achilles tendon injury for nearly five years. Osbourne says, “She is rounding up nicely; she already has some speed, so it’s just a matter of bringing that speed out. It’s not hard to do that, so she is progressing well.”

Elaine Thompson-Herah has not run since the July 6-9 Jamaica Trials. Osbourne said the sprinter “was advised by the doctor to stay off the foot for two weeks,” as shared by Coach Osbourne.

Currently, Osbourne is following the doctor’s advice to better prepare Elaine for her upcoming challenges.

