At the 2023 USATF-New England Indoor Season Opener on December 16 at he TRACK at New Balance, Boston MA, athletes showcased their talent in various events.

In the men's 60m dash, Jermaine Collier Jr. of JMC finished first with a time of 6.99 seconds. AJ Sebastien from New England Elite Track Club came in second with 7.11 seconds, followed by Nehemiah Oyaronbi, unattached, at 7.15 seconds.

In the women’s 60m, Anaika Louis, unattached, won with a time of 8.05 seconds. Elektra Sanchez from the Naval Academy Prep School placed second with 8.11 seconds, and Bennett Pidro, also from the Naval Academy Prep School, finished third in a different heat with 8.22 seconds.

2023 USATF New England Indoor Meet: A Starting Block for Upcoming Talent

Emma Montoya, unattached, led the women’s 400m with a time of 53.92 seconds. Charlize-Trinity McKenzie from P23 Family Racing finished second with 57.93 seconds.

In the women’s 200m, Michaela Wenning of Boston-North took first place with 26.41 seconds, and Elektra Sanchez followed in second with 26.72 seconds.

The men’s 200m saw Khalil Sokunle of KBS Tour Track Club winning in 22.40 seconds, with unattached athlete Leo Burlak close behind at 22.56 seconds.

Nicole Moslander, unattached, won the women’s mile in 5:11.94. In the men’s mile, Patrick Gandini from Naval Academy Prep School led with a time of 4:19.34.

Gary Choice from the Naval Academy Prep School won the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.02 meters.

The event provided a platform for the athletes to showcase their abilities, setting a benchmark for the season.