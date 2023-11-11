Share the News: Tap to Share

DALLAS, Nov 10 – In a significant recognition of her achievements in athletics, the City of Dallas declared November 10, 2023, as Sha’Carri Richardson Day, honoring the local sprinting sensation in a ceremony at Kincaide Stadium.

The declaration, presented by Trustee Foreman, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, and other city dignitaries, also included the naming of the Kincaide Stadium track after Richardson, a Carter High School alumnus and an eight-time state champion. ALSO READ: Wesley Powell Benjamins Meet Launches 20th Edition with New Features and Historic Celebrations

The recognition is a tribute to Sha’carri Richardson’s remarkable journey from local track fields to international stardom. The athlete, known for her striking presence on the track, expressed her overwhelming joy and gratitude for the honor. “I am still in shock over the joy I felt yesterday!”

Richardson, a two-time world champion, triumphed in the women’s 100m dash and led the USA team to gold in the 4x100m relay at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships this past August. Additionally, she secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m.

Richardson said. “It was already an honor to have the track that I ran on in MY HOME town named after me… but to have November 10, 2023, dubbed Sha’Carri Richardson Day is incredible. I am so so so grateful.”

Richardson’s journey has not been without its challenges, but her resilience and determination have made her a role model for many aspiring athletes.

“Thank you to every student, school, coach, dignitary, teammate, friend, my city and especially my family for showing up and pouring so much love into me. 🥹 It was special! Words cannot express how I feel in this moment. Thank you! Dallas, this is just the beginning!” she added.

The city’s gesture highlights the impact of Richardson’s achievements, not only in the world of sports but also in inspiring the local community. The designation of Sha’Carri Richardson Day stands as a testament to her influence and the pride she brings to her hometown.