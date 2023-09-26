The initial round of the Secondary Schools Track and Field’s (SSTF) national middle-distance competitions will launch in Tobago. The event series, starting with a cross-country competition at Mt Irvine Golf Course this Thursday (28 Sept), has three distinct components.

A subsequent cross-run is scheduled for October 18, followed by a 5K road event in Bacolet wrapping up the Tobago leg on November 14.

Trinidad will host its own set of events, beginning with a cross-country race at Queen’s Park Savannah on October 1. The second event, a cross-run at Point Fortin, is set for October 15. The Trinidad leg will conclude with a 5K race in Arima on November 26.

While the Tobago races are slated to commence at 10 a.m., the Trinidad competitions will kick off at 3 p.m.

SSTF President Joseph Brewster elaborated on the objective behind the organization of separate events in Trinidad and Tobago. “Our aim is multi-fold: scouting emerging talent, offering pre-season conditioning opportunities for athletes, boosting student interest in long-distance running, and contributing to the overall development of middle-distance racing in Trinidad and Tobago,” he stated.

For additional details about the SSTF events, interested parties can reach out at 771-0753 or check out the official website, ttsstfa.com.