Shericka Jackson Aims for 200m Victory, Sha’Carrie Richardson to Sprint in 100m at Gyulai Istvan Memorial

SZEKESFEHERVAR (HUN) – As the World Championships in Budapest draw nearer, top contenders, including Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carrie Richardson, are converging in Hungary to fine-tune their preparations at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial (WACT Gold) on Tuesday (18 July). This event, set to take place between 19-27 August at the National Athletics Centre in the Hungarian capital, will provide a tantalizing glimpse of the fierce battles that lie ahead.

One of the highlights of the meet will be the discus competition, featuring heavyweight athletes such as Kristjan Ceh, Daniel Stahl, and Mykolas Alekna. These champions will lock horns, giving spectators a taste of the showdown that awaits them at the World Championships.

In the highly anticipated 100m race, Sha’Carri Richardson will go head-to-head with Julien Alfred. Richardson, fresh off her victory over Shericka Jackson in Silesia, has decided to step up and challenge Alfred in this sprint. Natasha Morrison will add more fire to the women’s 100m field.

Meanwhile, Jackson, having shifted her focus to the 200m, will be looking to make her mark in that event. Briana Williams will also face the starter in the women’s 200m.

The return of Steven Gardiner to international competition is generating excitement among fans in the track and field news circle. Gardiner, who triumphed in the 400m in Rabat back in May, faces stiff competition from Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori. Add to that field Rusheen McDonald, one of four Jamaicans sub-45 men this season. This clash of titans promises to be a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

The long jump event will feature a star-studded lineup, with Miltiadis Tentoglou going up against Tajay Gayle, Marquis Dendy, and the surprising winner from Lausanne, LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas. These athletes will undoubtedly deliver a display of athletic prowess.

Other notable athletes listed for the meet include Ryan Crouser, who will be part of an almost full-elite shot put lineup, and Eriyon Knighton, who will compete in the 200m. Michael Campbell, Julian Forte, and Andrew Hudson will challenge Knighton in the half-lapper.

Hungarian athletics, experiencing a significant upturn in recent times, will be represented by Bence Halasz in the hammer throw, as he takes on the formidable Wojciech Nowicki and Mykhaylo Kokhan. Luca Kozak will face off against Tobi Amusan and Nia Ali in the highly competitive 100m hurdles event. Additionally, a trio of high-quality home long jumpers will go head-to-head against Ese Brume and Milica Gardasevic.

The event will also see the participation of several other Jamaican athletes, including the 110m hurdles Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, the newly crowned 100m national champion Rohan Watson, and a trio of sub-54 400m hurdlers – Doha 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Jamaican champion Janieve Russell and Shiann Salmon.

Tyler Mason and Damion Thomas are also in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Yohan Blake, who is closing in on his first sub-10 of the season after running 10.01 in Poland on Sunday, will also be joined by fellow Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Ryiem Forde in he men’s 100m. Add to the field Americans Ronnie Baker and Marvin Brady-Williams.

In the latest track and field news from Hungary, Charokee Young will grace the track in the women’s 400m. She will again go up against Sada Williams, who beat her three days ago in Italy. Adelle Tracey is in the women’s 1500m.

