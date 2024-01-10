The Georgia Indoor Pole Vault State Championships are set to elevate the sport at the Atlanta Track Club Indoor Facility. In its ninth year, the event, scheduled for January 20-21, 2024, marks a significant expansion, now spanning two days to accommodate a growing field of athletes.

Day 1 of the championships, starting at 2:00 PM on Saturday, will feature the Masters and Open Competition, alongside the B Girls (Low Heights) category. This segment promises to showcase a blend of experienced athletes and emerging talents, offering a unique perspective on the sport’s dynamic range.

The competition shifts its focus to younger athletes on Day 2, Sunday, beginning at 9:00 AM. The Youth Only Competition will include middle and high school participants, spotlighting the budding stars in pole vaulting. This segment is crucial for scouting upcoming talents and provides young athletes a platform to compete at a high level.

Significantly, the championships have opened their doors to out-of-state athletes, a move that underscores the event’s growing prestige and inclusivity. This addition is expected to heighten the competitive atmosphere, bringing diverse styles and techniques to the forefront.

USATF Certified Officials will oversee the event, ensuring the highest standards of competition and fairness. The facility will open one hour before the start of the competition each day, with warm-ups scheduled to begin 30 minutes prior to the bar being raised.

The expansion of the Georgia Indoor Pole Vault State Championships to a two-day event reflects the growing interest and participation in pole vaulting at the state and national levels. It offers a valuable opportunity for athletes of various age groups and skill levels to compete, learn, and grow in a supportive and competitive environment.



For more information about the event and the full meet schedule, participants and spectators are encouraged to visit the official Atlanta Track Club website.

This weekend’s event promises to be a highlight in the Georgia athletic calendar, showcasing the talent and dedication of pole vaulters from across the state and beyond.

Day 1: Saturday, Jan. 20 / Masters and Open, Youth Girls B

Start Time Competition Group Starting Height 1:00pm Warm-up — 2:00pm Masters/Open M & W – A / High Heights 10-2 (3.10m) 3:30pm Masters/Open M & W / Low Heights Low Pit MS/HS Girls B 5-2 (1.57m)

Day 2: Sunday, Jan. 21 / Youth Boys B, Youth G & B A, State Champs

Start Time Competition Group Starting Height 8:00am Warm-up — 9:00am Low Pit MS/HS Boys B 6-2 (1.92m) 12:00pm High Pit HS Girls A: State Championship Group 8-10 (2.70m) 3:00pm High Pit HS Boys A: State Championship Group 11-2 (3.40m)

