PAMPLONA (ESP): The 2024 World Indoor Tour kicks off this Friday in Pamplona at the Navarra Indoor Athletics (WIT Challenger) event.

Dimitri Bascou and Asier Martinez Headline Star-Studded Lineup at Navarra Indoor Athletics World Indoor Tour

The spotlight is on the men’s 60m hurdles featuring Olympic bronze medalist Dimitri Bascou from France and Spain’s own 2022 European champion Asier Martinez.

In the triple jump, Italy’s Diamond League winner Andy Diaz will compete alongside Azerbaijan’s Alexis Copello and Portugal’s Tiago Pereira. Women’s pole vault will see Italian record holder Roberta Bruni as the main attraction.

A combined men’s and women’s long jump event will feature prominent athletes like Eusebio Caceres, Maria Vicente, and Fatima Diame.

In the women’s 60m, the Netherlands’ Demi van den Wildenberg enters with the fastest time, while Spanish sprinters Bernat Canet and Ricardo Sanchez lead the men’s 60m.

