Rasheed Broadbell: Igniting the Track with Unmatched Speed and Humble Confidence

Rasheed Broadbell, despite entering the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships as the fastest participant in his event, is not concerned about not being viewed as the favourite.

In fact, Rasheed Broadbell, reigning Jamaica 110m hurdles champion and record holder, believes that not being considered the favourite is advantageous. He sees this as a positive aspect that relieves the pressure and enables him to maintain a higher level of focus.

With a time of 12.94, Rasheed Broadbell leads the defending champion Grand Holloway at 12.98 and Cordell Finch at 12.96. Impressively, these three athletes are the only men to have completed the event in under 13 seconds this season. ALSO READ: Rasheed Broadbell dips under 13secs to win at

Jamaica’s Olympic Games champion Hansle Parchment will also be in the event.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games champion answered some questions for World Athletics ahead of the Budapest 23 event. The Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships is set for 19-27 August.

What Rasheed Broadbell had to say before the start of the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships

On not being favourite for gold despite being the world’s number one and the ‘new kid in the blocks’ of sprint hurdling:

“I do not think it is bad that people do not consider me favourite because not all the attention is on me. It is not as much pressure for me, which helps me be more focused.”

On whether he can run faster than the personal best of 12.94 he set at this year’s Jamaican Championships:

“I feel I can run faster than 13 seconds here. I don’t know what time I will run but I am in great shape, better shape than I was (at the Diamond League meeting) in Monaco.”

On watching his teammate Hansle Parchment when he was a child:

“In 2012, I was at home watching Hansle on television. He is still here competing, so it is exciting to go head-to-head with him.”

On his athletics journey over the last three years:

“No journey is perfect, it is how you navigate through it. I think I have been doing my best. I am more focused than I used to be, so I think that I did great so far.”

