USATF Junior Olympics 2023: Live Stream, Schedule and Live Results

Stay updated with the thrilling Day 2 action of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023, streaming live from Hayward Field on the esteemed campus of the University of Oregon. As the event continues to unfold in Oregon, we’ve got you covered with the complete order of event schedule, age groups, and precise times for each exciting competition.
Don't miss a moment of the fierce athleticism and talent on display – catch all the live action with our exclusive live stream links below. Be a part of the excitement and witness young athletes making history at this prestigious event.
You can watch live streaming coverage of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023 on Tuesday on with a USATF.TV+ account – You can also watch with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription account, so grab one today! The live coverage on the second day will start at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:30 a.m. ET –with the resumption of the Heptathlon for 15-16, while the Pentathlon for ages 11-12 will also get going.
USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Live Results link
USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Day 2 Schedule
|Time
|Events
|Age Group
|Day
|7:30 AM
|Heptathlon
|15-16G
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|Long Jump
|15-16G
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|Javelin
|15-16G
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|800m
|15-16G
|Day 2
|7:30 AM
|Pentathlon
|11-12G
|Final
|Pentathlon
|80m Hurdles
|11-12G
|Final
|Pentathlon
|Shot Put
|11-12G
|Final
|Pentathlon
|High Jump
|11-12G
|Final
|Pentathlon
|Long Jump
|11-12G
|Final
|Pentathlon
|800m
|11-12G
|Final
|8:00 AM
|Decathlon
|15-16B
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|110m Hurdles
|15-16B
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Discus
|15-16B
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Pole Vault
|15-16B
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Javelin
|15-16B
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|1500m
|15-16B
|Day 2
|8:30 AM
|3000m RW
|15-16G
|Final
|8:50 AM
|3000m RW
|15-16B
|Final
|9:20 AM
|Pentathlon
|11-12B
|Final
|Pentathlon
|80m Hurdles
|11-12B
|Final
|Pentathlon
|Shot Put
|11-12B
|Final
|Pentathlon
|High Jump
|11-12B
|Final
|Pentathlon
|Long Jump
|11-12B
|Final
|Pentathlon
|1500m
|11-12B
|Final
|9:20 AM
|Heptathlon
|17-18W
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|Long Jump
|17-18W
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|Javelin
|17-18W
|Day 2
|Heptathlon
|800m
|17-18W
|Day 2
|10:30 AM
|Decathlon
|17-18M
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|110m Hurdles
|17-18M
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Discus
|17-18M
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Pole Vault
|17-18M
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|Javelin
|17-18M
|Day 2
|Decathlon
|1500m
|17-18M
|Day 2
|11:00 AM
|4×800
|11-12G
|Final
|11:26 AM
|4×800
|11-12B
|Final
|11:53 AM
|4×800
|13-14G
|Final
|1:00 PM
|Triathlon
|9-10G
|Final
|Triathlon
|High Jump
|9-10G
|Final
|Triathlon
|Shot Put
|9-19G
|Final
|Triathlon
|200m
|9-10G
|Final
|1:00 PM
|4×800
|13-14B
|Final
|1:38 PM
|4×800
|15-16G
|Final
|1:53 PM
|4×800
|15-16B
|Final
|2:00 PM
|Hammer
|15-16B
|Final
|2:30 PM
|Triathlon
|9-10B
|Final
|Triathlon
|High Jump
|9-10B
|Final
|Triathlon
|Shot Put
|9-10B
|Final
|Triathlon
|400m
|9-10B
|Final
|2:35 PM
|4×800
|17-18W
|Final
|2:49 PM
|4×800
|17-18M
|Final
|7:00 PM
|Opening Ceremonies