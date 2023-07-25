USATF Junior Olympics 2023: Live Stream, Schedule and Live Results

Stay updated with the thrilling Day 2 action of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023, streaming live from Hayward Field on the esteemed campus of the University of Oregon. As the event continues to unfold in Oregon, we’ve got you covered with the complete order of event schedule, age groups, and precise times for each exciting competition.

Don’t miss a moment of the fierce athleticism and talent on display – catch all the live action with our exclusive live stream links below. Be a part of the excitement and witness young athletes making history at this prestigious event. ALSO READ: Zharnel Hughes: From Anguilla to Great Britain’s Top Man

You can watch live streaming coverage of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023 on Tuesday on with a USATF.TV+ account – You can also watch with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription account, so grab one today! The live coverage on the second day will start at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:30 a.m. ET –with the resumption of the Heptathlon for 15-16, while the Pentathlon for ages 11-12 will also get going.

USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Live Results link

USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Day 2 Schedule

Time Events Age Group Day 7:30 AM Heptathlon 15-16G Day 2 Heptathlon Long Jump 15-16G Day 2 Heptathlon Javelin 15-16G Day 2 Heptathlon 800m 15-16G Day 2 7:30 AM Pentathlon 11-12G Final Pentathlon 80m Hurdles 11-12G Final Pentathlon Shot Put 11-12G Final Pentathlon High Jump 11-12G Final Pentathlon Long Jump 11-12G Final Pentathlon 800m 11-12G Final 8:00 AM Decathlon 15-16B Day 2 Decathlon 110m Hurdles 15-16B Day 2 Decathlon Discus 15-16B Day 2 Decathlon Pole Vault 15-16B Day 2 Decathlon Javelin 15-16B Day 2 Decathlon 1500m 15-16B Day 2 8:30 AM 3000m RW 15-16G Final 8:50 AM 3000m RW 15-16B Final 9:20 AM Pentathlon 11-12B Final Pentathlon 80m Hurdles 11-12B Final Pentathlon Shot Put 11-12B Final Pentathlon High Jump 11-12B Final Pentathlon Long Jump 11-12B Final Pentathlon 1500m 11-12B Final 9:20 AM Heptathlon 17-18W Day 2 Heptathlon Long Jump 17-18W Day 2 Heptathlon Javelin 17-18W Day 2 Heptathlon 800m 17-18W Day 2 10:30 AM Decathlon 17-18M Day 2 Decathlon 110m Hurdles 17-18M Day 2 Decathlon Discus 17-18M Day 2 Decathlon Pole Vault 17-18M Day 2 Decathlon Javelin 17-18M Day 2 Decathlon 1500m 17-18M Day 2 11:00 AM 4×800 11-12G Final 11:26 AM 4×800 11-12B Final 11:53 AM 4×800 13-14G Final 1:00 PM Triathlon 9-10G Final Triathlon High Jump 9-10G Final Triathlon Shot Put 9-19G Final Triathlon 200m 9-10G Final 1:00 PM 4×800 13-14B Final 1:38 PM 4×800 15-16G Final 1:53 PM 4×800 15-16B Final 2:00 PM Hammer 15-16B Final 2:30 PM Triathlon 9-10B Final Triathlon High Jump 9-10B Final Triathlon Shot Put 9-10B Final Triathlon 400m 9-10B Final 2:35 PM 4×800 17-18W Final 2:49 PM 4×800 17-18M Final 7:00 PM Opening Ceremonies

