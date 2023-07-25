caribshopper
USATF Junior Olympics 2023: Live Stream, Schedule and Live Results

Jul 25, 2023
USA Track and Field (USATF) Junior Olympic Championships 2023, live stream, results, entry lists and meet schedule.

Stay updated with the thrilling Day 2 action of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023, streaming live from Hayward Field on the esteemed campus of the University of Oregon. As the event continues to unfold in Oregon, we’ve got you covered with the complete order of event schedule, age groups, and precise times for each exciting competition.

Don’t miss a moment of the fierce athleticism and talent on display – catch all the live action with our exclusive live stream links below. Be a part of the excitement and witness young athletes making history at this prestigious event. ALSO READ: Zharnel Hughes: From Anguilla to Great Britain’s Top Man

You can watch live streaming coverage of the USATF Junior Olympics 2023 on Tuesday on with a USATF.TV+ account – You can also watch with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription account, so grab one today! The live coverage on the second day will start at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:30 a.m. ET –with the resumption of the Heptathlon for 15-16, while the Pentathlon for ages 11-12 will also get going.

USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Live Results link

USATF Junior Olympics 2023 Day 2 Schedule

TimeEventsAge GroupDay
7:30 AMHeptathlon15-16GDay 2
HeptathlonLong Jump15-16GDay 2
HeptathlonJavelin15-16GDay 2
Heptathlon800m15-16GDay 2
7:30 AMPentathlon11-12GFinal
Pentathlon80m Hurdles11-12GFinal
PentathlonShot Put11-12GFinal
PentathlonHigh Jump11-12GFinal
PentathlonLong Jump11-12GFinal
Pentathlon800m11-12GFinal
8:00 AMDecathlon15-16BDay 2
Decathlon110m Hurdles15-16BDay 2
DecathlonDiscus15-16BDay 2
DecathlonPole Vault15-16BDay 2
DecathlonJavelin15-16BDay 2
Decathlon1500m15-16BDay 2
8:30 AM3000m RW15-16GFinal
8:50 AM3000m RW15-16BFinal
9:20 AMPentathlon11-12BFinal
Pentathlon80m Hurdles11-12BFinal
PentathlonShot Put11-12BFinal
PentathlonHigh Jump11-12BFinal
PentathlonLong Jump11-12BFinal
Pentathlon1500m11-12BFinal
9:20 AMHeptathlon17-18WDay 2
HeptathlonLong Jump17-18WDay 2
HeptathlonJavelin17-18WDay 2
Heptathlon800m17-18WDay 2
10:30 AMDecathlon17-18MDay 2
Decathlon110m Hurdles17-18MDay 2
DecathlonDiscus17-18MDay 2
DecathlonPole Vault17-18MDay 2
DecathlonJavelin17-18MDay 2
Decathlon1500m17-18MDay 2
11:00 AM4×80011-12GFinal
11:26 AM4×80011-12BFinal
11:53 AM4×80013-14GFinal
1:00 PMTriathlon9-10GFinal
TriathlonHigh Jump9-10GFinal
TriathlonShot Put9-19GFinal
Triathlon200m9-10GFinal
1:00 PM4×80013-14BFinal
1:38 PM4×80015-16GFinal
1:53 PM4×80015-16BFinal
2:00 PMHammer15-16BFinal
2:30 PMTriathlon9-10BFinal
TriathlonHigh Jump9-10BFinal
TriathlonShot Put9-10BFinal
Triathlon400m9-10BFinal
2:35 PM4×80017-18WFinal
2:49 PM4×80017-18MFinal
7:00 PMOpening Ceremonies
