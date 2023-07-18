Silesia Diamond League: Records Shattered, Champions Rise, and New World Leads Soar

Chorzow, Poland (Jul 16) – The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Diamond League event delivered an unforgettable experience for approximately 30,000 spectators. The meeting featured close clashes decided by photo-finish, surprising winners, returning champions, excellent performances, a bulk of personal bests, and fulfilled World Championship standards, providing a joyous spectacle for home spectators.

The Diamond League newcomer witnessed 11 meeting records, one of which was equaled, and boasted four world leads and four area records.

Short Reviews:

Men

Akani Simbine Surprises in 100m Thriller

South Africa’s Akani Simbine outpaced the expected US duel, winning the tightly contested race in 9.97. Fred Kerley finished a close second with 9.98, while Cravont Charleston took fourth place with 9.99. The top five sprinters were separated by a mere 0.04 seconds.

Wayde van Niekerk Sets Meet Record in 400m

The World record holder, Wayde van Niekerk, made a triumphant return by storming to a new meet record of 44.08 seconds. This achievement marks his second-fastest time of the season, with Muzala Samukonga unable to finish the race. Bayapo Ndori of Botswana secured second place with 44.61, equaling his personal best, followed by Alison dos Santos in third with 44.73, making a successful comeback from injury.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Shines in 1500m

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen continued his impressive form, improving the world lead and European record in the 1500m event with a time of 3:27.14. This performance also established a meet record and placed him fourth on the all-time list. The race was filled with records as ten out of fourteen finishers achieved personal bests, with 13 athletes surpassing the Budapest standard. Abel Kipsang secured second place with a time of 3:29.11, followed by Reynold Kipkorir in third with 3:30.30, and Andrew Coscoran in fourth with 3:30.42, setting a new national record for Ireland.

Soufiane El Bakkali Dominates in 3000m Steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali convincingly won the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 8:03.16, improving the meeting’s best performance. Abraham Kibiwott finished a distant second with 8:08.03.

Cuba’s Roger Iribarne Triumphs in 110m Hurdles (non-DL)

After clocking a personal best of 13.21 (0.3) in the heat, Cuba’s Roger Iribarne narrowly defeated Just Kwaou-Mathey (13.25/-0.2 vs 13.26) in the 110m hurdles.

Thrilling High Jump Battle Ends with Barshim’s Victory

In a captivating high jump competition, Mutaz Essa Barshim faced off against Gianmarco Tamberi in a “classic” clash reminiscent of the Tokyo Olympics. Tobias Potye of Germany added excitement by successfully clearing his end on the third attempt before matching his personal best at 2.30m. After all three jumpers cleared 2.32m, Tamberi and Potye went on to jump 2.34m. Barshim, having failed twice, saved himself on the third chance. Finally, in his only attempt, Barshim cleared 2.36m, securing a victory, setting a world lead, and establishing a new meet record.

Armand Duplantis Impresses in Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis showcased his talent once again with a high-level performance in the pole vault event. He cleared four successful attempts, including the winning height of 6.01m, before falling short at 6.13m. Sam Kendricks secured second place by equaling his season’s best at 5.91m.

Ryan Crouser Prevails in Shot Put

Ryan Crouser emerged as the clear winner in the shot put event, overtaking the in-form Payton Otterdahl (21.88m) in the fifth attempt, and eventually improving to 22.55m in the sixth round.

Wojciech Nowicki Claims Victory in Hammer Throw (non-DL)

Wojciech Nowicki outperformed Rudy Winkler (78.11m) in the hammer throw event, securing first place with a throw of 80.02m. Eivind Henriksen improved his season’s best to 76.75m, finishing third.

WOMEN:

Sha’Carri Richardson Edges Shericka Jackson in 100m

Sha’Carri Richardson won the “World Champs prelim” in a time of 10.76 (0.2), edging out Shericka Jackson (10.78). Ewa Swoboda finished third in 10.94, breaking the 11-second barrier for the first time.

Natalia Kaczmarek Delights Home Crowds in 400m

Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek thrilled the home crowds by setting a personal best and a new meet record of 49.48 in the 400m event. Marileidy Paulino, the favorite, could only manage a third-place finish with a time of 50.00, defeated by Lieke Klaver (49.81 PB). Martina Weil of Chile also set a national record with her eighth-place finish in 51.07.

Mary Moraa Dominates in 800m

Mary Moraa took advantage of a fast first lap (57.1) and dominated the competition with her season’s best and meet record of 1:56.85. Halimah Nakaayi produced a new Ugandan national record, securing second place with a time of 1:57.78.

Lydia Lagat Sets Pace in Fast 1500m (non-DL)

Lydia Lagat set a blistering pace in the 1500m race, with a split time of 59.5 seconds at the 400m mark and 2:05.6 at the 800m mark. The fast pace led to excellent times, as the top seven runners finished under 4 minutes, with all ten athletes achieving times below the Budapest standard. Ethiopian athlete Hirut Meshesha emerged as the winner, setting a meet record of 3:54.87. Birke Haylom secured second place with an impressive time of 3:54.93, establishing the best mark for both the U18 and U20 categories. Linden Hall improved the Oceanian record with a time of 3:57.27, just ahead of Melissa Courtney-Bryant (3:58.01 PB), the best European performer.

Freweyni Hailu Sets Meet Record in 3000m

The 3000m race witnessed several personal bests, and Freweyni Hailu claimed victory with a meet record time of 8:26.61. Lilian Rengeruk finished second in 8:27.80, followed by Agate Caune of Latvia, who set a new national record with a time of 8:39.78. Joselyn Daniely Brea of Venezuela also achieved a South American record, finishing tenth in 8:43.26.

Tobi Amusan Prevails in 100m Hurdles

Tobi Amusan improved her season best to 12.34 (0.9), equalling the meet record and securing first place in the 100m hurdles. Kendra Harrison finished a close second with a time of 12.35, followed by Nia Ali in third with 12.38.

Iryna Gerashchenko Triumphs in High Jump

Iryna Gerashchenko cleared all heights on her first attempt, winning the high jump competition with a height of 1.98m. Nicola Olyslagers and Yuliia Levchenko, successful on their third attempts, secured second and third place, respectively. All three athletes set a meeting record and fell short at 2.01m. Yaroslava Mahuchikh withdrew from the competition due to health problems.

Yulimar Rojas Sets World Lead in Triple Jump

In the triple jump event, Yulimar Rojas leaped to a world-leading distance of 15.18m (0.3) in her final attempt, setting a new meet record. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished second with a distance of 14.70m (0.3).

Brooke Andersen Prevails in Hammer Throw

Brooke Andersen claimed victory in the hammer throw event with a distance of 75.40m in the fifth series. Janee’ Kassanavoid finished in second place with a throw of 74.27m.

Haruka Kitaguchi Sets Personal, National, and Meet Record in Javelin Throw Haruka Kitaguchi initially led the javelin throw competition but was overtaken by Mackenzie Little in the fourth series with a throw of 64.50m. However, Kitaguchi regained the lead in the fifth series and produced a tremendous throw of 67.04m in her final attempt. This outstanding performance secured her a personal, national, and meet record, as well as the world lead.