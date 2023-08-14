World Athletics U20 Championships, Lima 2024 and Eugene 2026

Spreading the Word: Sharing is Caring

In a decisive move, the World Athletics Council has officially reinstated Lima as the host city for the highly anticipated 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships. The decision comes after a series of deliberations and considerations regarding the event’s feasibility in the wake of numerous challenges.

The Peruvian Athletics Federation had initially communicated to World Athletics back in April of this year, citing political instability, social unrest, and natural disasters as factors that had rendered both the federation and the local organizing committee (LOC) incapable of organizing the event as planned for the following year. ALSO READ: Greatest World Championships moments – top 10

However, the scenario in Lima has undergone a remarkable transformation. With the firm support of the Peruvian Government and a renewed sense of stability, the Peruvian Federation has enthusiastically announced its readiness to host the global event. The Championships are now set to unfold in the vibrant city from August 26 to 31, 2024, adhering to the original schedule. ALSO READ: Kirani James Makes Triumphant Return to Track Amid Personal Challenges

Where will the World Athletics U20 Championships be held?

Looking ahead, the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, is poised to embrace its role as the host of the World Athletics U20 Championships once again in 2026. This comes as a second occurrence, with the first instance taking place in 2014. Notably, Hayward Field also took center stage in 2022 when it welcomed athletes for the prestigious World Athletics Championships.

President Karl Scholz of the University of Oregon expressed his anticipation, stating, “Hayward Magic not only ignites exceptional performances on the track but also fosters valuable collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms. It resonates with fans, alumni, and supporters worldwide. We are eagerly looking forward to extending our warm welcome to young athletes from across the globe at the University of Oregon.”

Michael Reilly, the CEO of Tracktown USA, echoed the excitement, remarking, “TrackTown USA is absolutely thrilled to once again collaborate with USATF and the University of Oregon in extending a heartfelt welcome to the global track and field community. Hayward Field stands ready to be the grand stage for showcasing the burgeoning talents of the sport. This event will undoubtedly contribute to the legacy initiated by WCH Oregon22 and reinforce our continued commitment to serving the world’s elite athletes.”

When is the World Athletics Relays 2025?

In addition to this pivotal decision, the Council also greenlit the official dates for the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 2025. These relay events are scheduled to unfold on May 10 and 11, 2025, promising an exhilarating showcase of athletic prowess in the bustling city.

The world of athletics eagerly awaits these landmark events, each bearing its own promise of exceptional feats, unwavering dedication, and the unifying spirit of sportsmanship.

