NEW YORK, New York (June 3, 2024) – Olympic Champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is set to return to compete at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday, June 9, organizers announced today.

The sixth stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, the USATF NYC Grand Prix will be held at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. Tickets for the event are now on sale at nycgrandprix.com. ALSO READ, Cuba outlines targets for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Racing in New York for the second consecutive year, McLaughlin-Levrone leads the field in the women’s 400m. A native of nearby Dunellen, New Jersey, she has rewritten the record books in the 400m hurdles, becoming the first woman to break both the 52.00 and 51.00-second barriers, setting world records in winning both the 2020 Olympic and 2022 World Athletics Championships titles. On May 31 in Atlanta, McLaughlin-Levrone stormed to a world-leading 52.70 in the 400m hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone joins previously announced top athletes including Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Fred Kerley, Tobi Amusan, Danielle Williams, Devynne Charlton, and Kendra Harrison.

The full schedule for the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix is now online and can be viewed by clicking here.

The 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix will be broadcast live on NBC from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT, and on Peacock from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. It is a gold-level member of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

