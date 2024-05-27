NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meeting, New Life Invitational, hosted by the North America, Central America, and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), along with the Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations (BAAA) and the city of Nassau, will take place on June 12, 2024.

The event, to be held at the National Stadium in Nassau, is set to attract top-tier athletes from across the NACAC region, offering them the opportunity to improve their world rankings and move closer to qualifying for the Olympics.

Notably, Jamaica has already indicated it will be sending a men’s 4x400m team to the event, aiming to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Jamaica’s men’s 4x400m is the only relay team from the country that is yet to secure qualification. Jamaica has the world 400m champion in Antonio Watson.

The meet will feature a wide range of events, including sprints, hurdles, jumps, and throws, with both men’s and women’s categories. Athletes will compete in an Open Division, with entries based on the best marks from the 2024 season. The organizers will ensure a high standard of competition, adhering to World Athletics Competition and Technical Rules.

Field events will include six trials per participant, and the competition will span various categories such as the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, and multiple relay events.

Highlighting the event will be the participation of top NACAC area athletes, aiming to secure their positions in the world rankings. Prize money will be awarded to the top finishers in 19 events, with first place receiving $2,000, second place $1,000, and third place $500, among other rewards. The total prize pool amounts to $76,000.

The event promises to be a significant milestone on the road to the Olympics, offering athletes the platform to showcase their talent and compete at the highest level. For more information and updates, participants can contact the organizing committee and the technical delegates listed in the invitation.

