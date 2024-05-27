ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The highly anticipated Grenada Invitational has been cancelled, organizers announced on Monday (27 May). The decision comes in the wake of significant socio-economic challenges.

The Grenada Invitational, known for showcasing world-class athletes such as Justin Gatlin, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Kirani James, has been a highlight for track and field enthusiasts since its inception in 2017. The event successfully ran for three consecutive years, bringing global attention to Grenada’s athletic prowess.

This year’s event, which was officially launched on May 16 at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort in St. George’s, was set to feature prominent athletes including Kirani James and Elaine Thompson-Herah. The lineup also included 2022 Commonwealth Gold Medalist in the 110m hurdles, Rasheed Broadbell, and Megan Tapper, the 100m hurdles Bronze Medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. With over 100 athletes participating, the international segment promised high-quality competition.

Grenadian stars Anderson Peters and Lindon Victor, both qualified for Paris 2024, were also booked for the event, making the cancellation even more disappointing for local fans.

However, efforts to revive the event post-COVID-19 have faced numerous hurdles. The local and regional economic environment has made securing the necessary sponsorship and support exceedingly difficult. “Despite the best efforts of the Board of Directors and the Local Organising Team of the Grenada Invitational, the synergy, the enthusiasm, the energy, and the commitment to produce a once-in-a-generation event did not materialize,” the organizers stated.

The decision to cancel the 2024 Grenada Invitational and retire the brand was made at a Board of Directors meeting on Monday, May 27. Organizers expressed their disappointment but emphasized the importance of reflecting on the successes of past events. They highlighted the event’s role in promoting sports tourism and attracting millions of viewers worldwide via the ESPN platform.

While the cancellation marks the end of an era, the legacy of the Grenada Invitational and its impact on the nation’s sports culture will be remembered. Organizers extended their gratitude to all who contributed to the event’s success and encouraged Grenadians to look forward with hope and pride.

