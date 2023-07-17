Yohan Blake Sends a Message of Confidence with Season’s Best Performance">

Yohan Blake, the Deagu 2011 world 100m champion, showcased his talent and determination at Sunday’s (16 July) Silesia Diamond League in Poland, delivering a season-best performance that left him beaming with confidence.

Despite a recent false start at the Jamaica Trials, Blake proved his prowess against race winner Akani Simbine (9.97), world champion Fred Kerley (9.98), Emmanuel Eseme (9.98), and Cravont Charleston (9.99) clocking an impressive 10.01 seconds in the men’s 100m.

Following his season’s best performance, Yohan Blake expressed his satisfaction on his social media page, saying, “Wow, yes, it is coming,” hinting at his desire to achieve a sub-10-second time. He acknowledged the intensity of the race, stating, “It was a close one.”

Kerley, the world 100m champion, said, “I feel good about today´s race. Nothing was missing. I got my job done.”

Yohan Blake is the second fastest man in history with 9.69, behind Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58. As the only Jamaican athlete, apart from the legendary Usain Bolt, to secure a world championships men’s 100m title, Blake achieved this feat in the Deagu 2011 final.

Despite missing out on the men’s 100m final and finishing fourth in the 200m event at the Jamaica Trials, Blake’s chances of making it to the Budapest 2023 World Championships team are still alive. Andrew Hudson, the winner at the Jamaica Trials, is the only one faster than the qualifying time of 20.16 seconds.

However, a place on Jamaica’s team is likely if Blake or any other athlete achieves the required mark before 31 July. READ FULL REPORT: Silesia Diamond League: Records Shattered, Champions Rise, and New World Leads Soar

Blake’s training partner, Ackeem Blake, finished seventh in the event with a time of 10.15 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 100m hurdles, Megan Tapper (JAM) finished fourth with a time of 12.49 seconds, and Danielle Williams (JAM) achieved a season-best time of 12.55 seconds, securing fifth place. The event was won by Tobi Amusan (NGR) with a time of 12.34 seconds, setting a meeting record.

Tobi Amusan, who is the defending world champion, spoke after the race. “It is all about the process. I just won this in a smooth style; I was just running. Honestly, I had no idea that I won when I crossed the finish line,” she said.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Tyler Mason claimed third place with a time of 13.29 seconds. Roger Iribarne took first place with a time of 13.25 seconds, narrowly beating Just Kwaou-Mathey, who finished in 13.26 seconds.

Candice McLeod achieved a season-best time of 50.19 seconds, placing fourth in the women’s 400m. The event was won by Natalia Kaczmarek, who set a personal best and meeting record of 49.48 seconds. Sada Williams of Barbados finished fifth with a time of 50.34 seconds, her best performance of the season.

In the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule-Toppin recorded a season-best time of 1:57.90, securing third place. Mary Mora of Kenya emerged as the event’s winner, setting a meeting record with a time of 1:56.85.

Shanieka Ricketts achieved her best performance of the season in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 14.56m. However, she finished fifth behind champion Yulimar Rojas, who set a world-leading and meeting record with a jump of 15.18m.

Full results of the Silesia Diamond League

