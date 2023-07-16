Inspiring Generations: Usain Bolt Statue Unveiled in Miramar, Florida

Usain Bolt, the legendary sprinter known as the world’s fastest man, unveiled a bronze statue in Miramar, Florida, on Saturday, marking his first statue in the United States. The statue, located at the Ansin Sports Complex, commemorates Bolt’s awe-inspiring career and was proudly presented by the city of Miramar as part of its Art in Public Places and Art in the Park initiatives.

Sculpted by Basil Watson, a talented artist from Kingston, Jamaica, the statue captures Bolt’s iconic pose famously debuted during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. It immortalizes the moment when Bolt, after winning three gold medals and completing the sprint double, leaned back and triumphantly pointed to the sky, serving as a symbol of his global salute.

Explaining his inspiration for the statue, Watson said, “The kneeling pose that he has done from time to time when his knees were a little younger, I found it very, very profound and related to the social issues that we face today. So, I took the liberty of using that pose for this monument.” Engraved at the base of the statue is Bolt’s renowned quote: “Anything is possible. Don’t think limits.”

For Bolt, achieving success was just one part of his journey. He emphasizes the importance of maintaining that success through relentless hard work. Bolt never anticipated reaching the level of success he enjoys today, which is why his mantra, “Anything is possible,” resonates deeply with him and serves as a constant reminder to aspiring athletes, particularly the younger generation.

Reflecting on his career, Bolt shared, “When I started running, especially when I started being coached by Glen Mills, it opened my eyes… It was then that I began setting bigger goals. And that’s how my motto actually came about. Anything’s possible. Don’t think of limits because you always limit yourself at times. I never thought I would reach this level… So, I’ve always told people to believe in yourself. Never let anybody tell you that you can’t do this.”

Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, the host of the celebration, highlighted the statue’s significance as an enduring source of inspiration for aspiring athletes. The festivities included the Usain Bolt Fundraising Banquet, where Bolt was awarded the key to the city of Miramar, followed by the official unveiling of his statue at the Ansin Sports Complex. The event coincided with the inauguration of Usain Bolt Day, commemorated annually on July 14th.

Bolt holds the world record for the 100-meter dash with a time of 9.58 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 19.19 seconds. He was also part of Jamaica’s 4×100-meter relay team that set a world record time of 36.84 seconds.

