Silesia DL Set to Showcase Thrilling Sprint Clashes

CHORZOW (POL) – The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown at the Kamila Skolimowska Diamond League meeting in Silesia this Sunday (16 July). With just two weeks remaining before the qualification period for the Budapest 2023 World Championships comes to a close, fans can expect a host of captivating duels.

Among the highly anticipated clashes are the sprint battles featuring Fred Kerley vs. Cravont Charleston and Shericka Jackson vs. Sha’Carri Richardson. Adding to the excitement, pole vault prodigy Armand Duplantis and middle-distance sensation Jakob Ingebrigtsen will also take center stage.

Here's a glimpse into the event, with short previews for each discipline:

MEN’S PREVIEW

100m – Fred Kerley, fresh off a challenge from US champion Cravont Charleston, faces stiff competition from surprise contender Akani Simbine.

400m – Wayde van Niekerk squares off against US championship medalists and the formidable Muzala Samukonga. Also making his debut after an injury is Alison Dos Santos.

1500m – Abel Kipsang and Reynold Kipkorir, who recently secured second and third place, respectively in the Kenyan World Trials, pose a challenge to Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

3000m steeple – Will Soufiane El Bakkali come close to Lamecha Girma’s recent world record?

110m hurdles (non-DL) – A strong US field, albeit without Grant Holloway and Devon Allen, will be tested by the likes of Just Kwaou-Mathey.

High jump – The thrilling rivalry between Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi continues, with Hamish Kerr waiting in the wings.

Pole vault – Armand Duplantis takes on the rest of the world as John Ernest Obiena is absent due to the Asian Championships.

Shot put – Expect a battle among the world’s top shot putters, with Ryan Crouser emerging as the clear favorite.

Hammer throw (non-DL) – Wojciech Nowicki seeks redemption after his sole loss this season to Rudy Winkler from Bydgoszcz.

WOMEN’S PREVIEW

100m – The fastest woman title is up for grabs between Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson.

400m – Marileidy Paulino sets her sights on victory, while Victoria Ohuruogu aims to outshine the rest of the field.

800m – Mary Moraa aims to confirm her impressive form from the Kenyan Trials.

1500m (non-DL) – Ethiopian athletes Birke Haylom, Hirut Meshesha, and Diribe Welteji engage in an all-Ethiopian clash.

3000m – A fiercely contested race awaits, with Ethiopian runners Sarah Chelangat and Lilian Rengeruk, who showcased exceptional form at the Kenyan Trials.

100m hurdles – Tobi Amusan goes head-to-head with a strong contingent of American and Jamaican athletes.

High jump – Yaroslava Mahuchikh takes on Nicola Olyslagers once again, with Iryna Gerashchenko also in the mix. Eleanor Patterson returns to competition after a hiatus since February.

Triple jump – Leyanis Perez poses a formidable challenge to Yulimar Rojas in an excellent line-up.

Hammer throw (non-DL) – Brooke Andersen enters the event as the clear favorite.

Javelin throw – A competitive field includes Kelsey-Lee Barber, Haruka Kitaguchi, Adriana Vilagos, and the recent Lausanne winner Mackenzie Little.

