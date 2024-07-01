KINGSTON, Jamaica – The second half of the JAAA National Senior Championships continued on the same trajectory as the first two days, with many outstanding performances and surprises.

Ackera Nugent produced a moment to savour when she set a national record and moved joint eight on the all-time world list. Nugent, the 2021 world U20 champion and last year’s NCAA champion, won the women’s 100m hurdles final in 12.28 seconds ((+0.5 m/s). “I am feeling really good,” said a beaming Nugent. “This is something that I envision for myself; the time is literally on my phone. Just being able to come out here, stay focused, execute an excellent race and go faster than I’ve ever been is a great feeling to know where I’m at this point in the season.”

After enduring numerous disappointments and setbacks, world champion Danielle Williams had plenty to celebrate as she finally made her first Olympic team after finishing second in 12.53 seconds. Janeek Brown, who is coached by Stephen Francis and is a former national record-holder, had a remarkable comeback, producing a strong finish from the inside lane to grab third in a season’s best 12.61.

Rasheed Broadbell Edges Out Orlando Bennett in Nail-Biting Men’s 110m Hurdles Finish

In a closely contested men’s 110m hurdles final, Rasheed Broadbell (13.18) and Orlando Bennett (13.18) battled fiercely and looked inseparable as they crossed the finish line. Broadbell, the Commonwealth Champion, got the nod over Benneth by five-thousandths of a second (13.174 – 13.179). “I knew I stood a good chance based on how I felt in the semifinals,” said Bennett, who was making his first Olympic team, having competed at the last three World Championships. “Making the team is not my biggest roadblock; it’s actually making a major final, so that’s my aim this year.”

Parchment was next in a season’s best 13.19. However, he had to endure a nerve-wracking wait (almost seven minutes) as the scoreboard added tension before his name appeared for third place. “My focus tonight was booking my ticket to Paris,” said Parchment, who was also third at the 2021 trials before going on to win gold in Tokyo. “I am very happy to make the team, and now I get a chance to put my skills to the test and show the world what I can do.”

Shericka Jackson Wins Competitive Women’s 200m, Lanae-Tava Thomas Books Paris Ticket

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson won a competitive women’s 200m in 22.29 seconds (1.6 m/s). Jackson was made to work, though, for the entire home straight after a vigorous chase by Lanae-Tava Thomas and Niesha Burgher. Thomas booked her spot in Paris after finishing second in second in 22.34, just ahead of Burgher in 22.39. It was a case of triumph for Thomas, who finished third in the event at last year’s trials but was unable to represent Jamaica at the Budapest World Championships as the eligibility paperwork for switching alliance from the USA was not finalized until November 6, 2023.

Twenty-year-old (20)) Bryan Levell found several gears as he ran past defending champion and favourite Andrew Hudson in the last 50 metres to take the men’s 200m final in a lifetime best 19.97 seconds (+1.3 m/s). Levell, the first Jamaican under 20 seconds in the half-lap event this season, had shown signs of vast improvement, finishing fourth in the 100m final on Friday night and setting a 9.98 personal best in the semifinals. Hudson came through second in 20.02 seconds, a season’s best.

NCAA Champion and new national record-holder Nikisha Pryce coasted to victory in the women’s 400m final in 50.01 seconds. She was followed home by Stacey-Ann Williams in 50.56 seconds. Williams, a perennial relay specialist, was achieving her first individual spot on an Olympic team. Interestingly, the loudest cheers were reserved for Junelle Bromfield, who ran with a lot of heart after coming off the top bend in fourth. She timed her race to perfection to edge Stephenie-Ann McPherson for the all-important third spot. “Well, my journey this year was very hard as I lost my brother when I was doing background training,” Bromfield explained. “At one point, I was about to give up after running a bunch of 52s, but my partner (Noah Lyles) told me not to give up but to keep on trying and push through it. From then, I decided to stick it out and do the best that I can this season, and here I am.”

Elsewhere, in the men’s long jump final, there was almost a dramatic incident involving the 2019 world champion Tajay Gayle and Shawn-D Thompson. Gayle’s best effort came in the final round, where he jumped 8.18m. However, Shawn-D Thompson lodged an appeal to overturn a foul attempt in the same round. Thompson’s jump was measured at 8.30m (-0.2 m/s), which would have placed him second behind winner Carey McLeod’s 8.38m (0.1 m/s) and ahead of world silver medallist Wayne Pinnock’s 8.27m (1.1 m/s). However, after lengthy deliberations, the protest was rejected, paving the way for the trio of McLeod, Pinnock and Gayle to represent the country in Paris.

Traves Smikle Claims Sixth National Title in Men’s Discus

Many-time domestic champion Fedrick Dacres was another big-name casualty as he finished fourth in the men’s discus throw. Traves Smikle, a left-handed thrower, won his sixth national title and third in a row with a throw of 67.08m. Smikle was joined by two men making their first Olympic team. Roja Stona, who attends the University of Arkansas, was second with 65.29m and Ralford Mullings, from the University of Oklahoma, was third with 64.92m. All three men had previously achieved the Olympic standard of 67.20m between March and April this year.

In the women’s equivalent, none of the women achieved the Olympic qualifying mark of 64.50m. Shadae Lawrence won with a throw of 61.11m. Shanieka Ricketts bounded out to 14.50m (0.8 m/s) to win the women’s triple jump ahead of NCAA champion Ackelia Smith, who cut the sand at 14.44m (-0.9 m/s).

World U20 record-holder Jaydon Hibbert, in a surprising move, was a no-show in the men’s triple jump. This took a lot of sheen off the event, which was won by Jordan Scott, who jumped 16.87m. The 19-year-old Hibbert will be in Paris, nevertheless, as he’s the only Jamaican to achieve the Olympic standard. He will also be at the World U20 Championships two weeks later in Lima, Peru, to contest the long jump.

Lushane Wilson won the men’s high jump on countback after a first-time clearance of 2.25m ahead of Christoff Bryan, who sailed over the same height on his third attempt. Both men failed to negotiate the bar when it was raised to 2.28m.

The championship ended on an anticlimactic note. The men’s 4x400m failed to break into the top 16 world list after the Jamaica green team finished in 2:59.87, well off the 2:59.12 they needed to surpass. It will be the first time since the 1960s that Jamaica will not be represented at the Olympics in this event.

