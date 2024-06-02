STOCKHOLM — Shericka Jackson bounced back from her Oslo defeat with victory in the women’s 200m at the Stockholm Diamond League, clocking a season-best time of 22.69 seconds, on Sunday (2 June).

Jackson’s resilient performance was a highlight of the event, where she surged past Sweden’s Julia Henriksson (22.89), Great Britain’s Amy Hunt (22.92), and the USA’s Anavia Battle (22.98), underscoring her elite sprinting capabilities and determination. Also Read, Elaine Thompson-Herah Leads Caribbean Athletes at USATF New York Grand Prix

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands claimed a commendable second place in the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 48.05 seconds. Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos took the top spot with a swift 47.01 seconds. McMaster won silver at the Budapest 2023 World Championships and will be looking for more in Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison finished seventh with a time of 11.41 seconds in a highly competitive race won by Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye of Gambia in 11.15 seconds, with Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Côte d’Ivoire close behind at 11.16 seconds.

Jamaica’s trio in the women’s 400m hurdles left their mark, with Rushell Clayton finishing second in 53.78 seconds, Andrenette Knight third in 54.62 seconds, and Janieve Russell fourth in 54.99 seconds. The race was dominated by Femke Bol of the Netherlands, who crossed the line in 53.07 seconds. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran 52.70 at the Edwin Moses Classic, which was her first race over the hurdles in more than a year, for the world-leading time.

In the women’s triple jump, Cuban sensation Leyanis Pérez Hernández triumphed with a leap of 14.67 meters, securing the top spot. Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts followed closely with a 14.40-meter jump, and Thea Lafond of Dominica finished third with 14.26 meters. Jamaica’s Kimberly Williams also competed, finishing ninth with a jump of 13.48 meters.

In the men’s discus throw, Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres put forth a strong effort, finishing sixth with a throw of 64.21 meters. Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna won the event with an impressive 68.64 meters.

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd delivered a notable performance in the women’s shot put, finishing fifth with a throw of 18.77 meters. The event was won by Chase Jackson of the USA with a 20.00-meter throw.

