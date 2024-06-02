ATLANTA — Shafiqua Maloney of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delivered a standout performance at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet, securing the only victory for Caribbean athletes on Friday, May 31 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Maloney triumphed in the women’s 800m with an impressive time of 1:59.31, outpacing the USA’s Kate Grace (2:00.68) and Olivia Baker (2:01.06). Also Read, Shericka Jackson Triumphs in 200m at Stockholm Diamond League

However, it was a challenging day for other Caribbean athletes, who despite their efforts, did not manage to secure additional victories.

In the women’s 200m, Camille Rutherford and Printassia Johnson of the Bahamas gave commendable performances, finishing fifth and seventh with times of 23.45 and 23.53 seconds respectively. Grenada’s Halle Hazzard rounded out the Caribbean contingent, clocking 24.62 seconds for eighth place. Canada’s Audrey Leduc claimed victory in 22.36 seconds.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Demisha Roswell finished fifth with a time of 12.95 seconds. The event was dominated by the USA’s Kendra Harrison, who clocked 12.60 seconds for the win.

Jamaica’s Kimberly Williamson competed fiercely in the women’s high jump, finishing fifth with a clearance of 1.81 meters. The event was won by the USA’s Vashti Cunningham, who soared to 1.90 meters.

The women’s long jump saw Tyra Gittens of Trinidad and Tobago leaping to third place with a mark of 6.51 meters, while Jamaica’s Chanice Porter secured fourth with a jump of 6.37 meters. The USA’s Tiffany Flynn claimed victory with a 6.71-meter effort.

In the men’s 100m, Jamaica’s Jelani Walker finished third in 10.19 seconds, closely followed by Rikkoi Brathwaite of the British Virgin Islands in fifth (10.21) and Antigua and Barbuda’s Cejhae Greene in sixth (10.29). Pjai Austin of the USA won the race in 10.03 seconds.

The men’s 400m hurdles featured a notable performance from the Bahamas’ Shakeem Hall-Smith, who finished second in 48.79 seconds, just behind Khallifah Rosser of the USA, who won in 48.99 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, Alonzo Russell of the Bahamas finished fourth with a time of 46.14 seconds, in a race dominated by the USA’s Christopher Bailey, who won in 44.42 seconds.

