ROME (ITA) – The 26th edition of the European Championships, held in the legendary Stadio Olimpico, promises to be a symbolic event. Fifty years after the 1974 European Championships, which hosted 747 athletes from 28 countries, this edition features 48 countries and around 1500 athletes.

The championships, taking place in an Olympic year for the third time after 2012 and 2016, will debut the mixed 4x400m relay and include race walks for the first time in an Olympic year.

Title defenders are competing in 17 men’s individual events and 14 women’s events. Sandra Perkovic aims for a record seventh consecutive discus title, a feat no athlete has achieved in any event at the European Championships. Jakob Ingebrigtsen is seeking his third double after Berlin and Munich. Mondo Duplantis aims for his third win following Berlin and Munich, with similar goals for Miltiadis Tentoglou in the long jump, Karsten Warholm in the 400m hurdles, Wojciech Nowicki in the hammer throw, and Nafi Thiam in the heptathlon. Anita Wlodarczyk, who has four titles, did not compete last time.

Italy hopes to approach its best medal results from 1990, with five gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. For the first time, athletes will receive a performance bonus of 50,000 euros each for the best result in five event categories for men and women. The event will be broadcast live by 34 broadcasters. Athletes can look forward to favorable weather conditions with minimal wind issues and a hopeful turnout of spectators.

Event Previews

Men

100m: Can Jacobs defend his title with a sub-10 performance? Without the injured Azu, his main challenge may come from dark horse Chituru Ali.

200m: A new champion is expected. The French team is strong on paper, with home star Tortu, who placed third last time, and young Afrifah.

400m: Doom looks strong after Marrakech and Ostrava. Dobson is close behind, with an open contest for bronze.

800m: Italy’s Tecuceanu has high hopes, but championship races differ from meetings. Contenders include athletes from France, Belgium, Spain, and Norway.

1500m: Part two of Jakob’s story follows the 5000m. Expect a repeat of his Berlin and Munich double, with many contenders for other medals, including Habz and Nordas.

5000m: Part one of Jakob’s story could see a championship record (CR) with a 13:10.15 finish. Nordas and European newcomers Ndikumwenayo and Lobalu are also strong contenders.

10,000m: No clear favorite. Based on SB, Amlgren is a strong contender, alongside title defender Crippa and Gressier.

HMar: Crippa and Petros lead, but the race is wide open. Moen, Wanders, Abraham, and Spain’s Mayo are also in the mix.

SC: A battle between Spain and France, with Germany and Sweden also strong. Arce leads the lists, with defender Raitanen competing.

110mH: Simonelli has home advantage, with Joseph, Czykier, Obasuyi, and title defender Martinez in contention. Ortega is making a comeback.

400mH: Warholm is a safe bet for gold. Behind him, it’s an open race with Sibilio, Bengstrom, Magi, Abuaku, and Gucek vying for medals.

HJ: Tamberi aims to defend his title, hopefully fully healthy. Kobielski is a strong contender, along with Ukrainians and Germans.

PV: Mondo sets his sights on his CR of 6.06. A strong field will battle for silver and bronze, including Vloon, Broeders, Lisek, and Karalis.

LJ: Olympic winner Tentoglou seeks a third consecutive gold against young Italian star Furlani. Pravdica and Ehammer are also in contention.

TJ: World and Olympic gold medalist and title defender Pichardo is the favorite, with Jordan Diaz debuting for Spain.

SP: Fabbri is a hopeful for gold, with Weir, Munich winner Mihaljevic, and Lincoln also in the running. Stanek’s form is uncertain due to injury.

DT: Mykolas is unbeaten and ready to defend his title. Stahl, Ceh, and Weisshaidinger are strong contenders.

HT: A Polish affair with Nowicki or Fajdek expected to win. Kokhan, Halasz, Chaussinand, and Comenentia are also in the mix.

JT: Vadlejch aims for his first gold. Weber, who beat him in Ostrava and Munich, and several others will contest for medals.

Dec: WR holder Mayer has a Wild Card. Erm, Kaul, Skotheim, and Oiglane are strong competitors.

20kmw: Karlstrom will face strong Spanish and Italian teams.

4x100m: Italy, the Olympic winners, and Germany and France will challenge Britain.

4x400m: Belgium aims for a third gold, with competition from Britain, Netherlands, France, Poland, and Italy.

Women

100m: A thrilling final is expected with Swoboda versus Asher-Smith, and Dosso also in the mix.

200m: Neita, opting only for the 200m, is a strong contender. Jaeger doubles 200/400, and Kambundji is finding her form.

400m: Kaczmarek aims to improve her PB. Adeleke, Klaver, Mawdsley, Miklos, Jaeger, and Czech youngster Manuel are strong contenders.

800m: Hodgkinson is the clear favorite, with a fierce battle for the other medals.

1500m: An open race with strong Brits and Mageean in shape. A slow pace could lead to a surprise winner.

5000m: Grovdal has the best PB. Battocletti and Del Buono are also strong contenders.

10,000m: Britons are favorites, but McColgan’s form is uncertain. Keith, Warner-Judd, Lukan, Arnaudo, and Italians are in the mix.

HMar: Salpeter, Melly, and Kejeta lead, with Grovdal, Bekele, and Yaremchuk as challengers.

SC: Krause, Gega, Finot, and Mismas Zrimsek are strong contenders.

100mH: Kambundji, Samba-Mayela, Skrzyszowska, Visser, and Sember make for a competitive final.

400mH: Bol is a class ahead, with Peeters, Nielsen, Knight, and Folorunso competing for other medals.

HJ: Mahuchikh is the favorite, with Topic, Gerashchenko, and others in contention.

PV: Caudery is in top form, with Murto, Moser, Stefanidi, and Sutej also competing.

LJ: Mihambo, Iapichino, De Sousa, Assani, Gardasevic, and Rotaru-Kottmann are strong contenders.

TJ: Peleteiro’s form is in question, with Danismaz, Petrova, and Derkach also competing.

SP: Ogunleye is in better shape than Schilder, with Roos, Van Klinken, and Johansson in the mix for bronze.

DT: Elkasevic seeks another historic milestone. Van Klinken, Steinacker, and other Germans are strong competitors.

HT: Ghelber, Tervo, Skydan, Kosonen, Fantini, and Wlodarczyk are strong contenders.

JT: A wide-open competition with Hudson, Andrejczyk, Vilagos, Tzengko, and Sietina.

Hep: Thiam and reigning World champion KJT lead, with Vidts, Kälin, and Krizsan vying for bronze.

20kmw: Palmisano, Garcia-Caro, Ntrismpioti, Zdzieblo, Feige, and other Spanish and Italian athletes are in contention.

4x100m: Great Britain is the favorite, with Germany, Italy, Poland, and Switzerland also in the running.

4x400m: Netherlands is the team to beat, with Poland, Great Britain, and Ireland competing for medals.

Mixed

4x400m: Making its debut with eight teams in a straight final. The Netherlands is favored ahead of Great Britain, with Belgium, Poland, Ireland, and Czechia also competing.

