“Shocked and speechless” were the two words Nickisha Pryce used after her best-ever performance on the track. Pryce, a senior at the University of Arkansas, ran a stunning 48.89 seconds, becoming the first Jamaican to ever break 49 seconds. She broke Lorraine Fenton’s 21-year-old Jamaican record of 49.30 seconds.

The former Vere star led home an Arkansas 1-2-3-4 finish in the women’s 400m, picking up a massive 28 points. ALSO READ, Ackelia Smith Defends Long Jump Title with Spectacular Performance at NCAA Outdoor Championships

“I was shocked,” were her first words when discussing the race with Real Talk with Tee, before adding: “I was speechless.”

“I never expected it, but it just happened,” she continued.

“Running with my teammates pushed me a lot,” she said, contributing to her success this year.

It was a historic 1-2-3-4 finish for Arkansas, as it was the first time any college has achieved such a feat in any discipline at the NCAA Championships. Pryce’s Arkansas teammates Kaylyn Brown (49.13), Amber Anning (49.59), and Rosey Effiong (49.72) also finished inside 50 seconds.

Pryce returned shortly after to help her team to a record-breaking win with a time of 3:17.96, bettering the collegiate record Arkansas set at the NCAA West with a 3:21.92. Runner-up to the Razorbacks was Tennessee at 3:23.32, with Texas third in 3:23.68.

The Hog foursome included Anning (50.52), Effiong (49.21), Pryce (49.19), and Brown (49.04).

