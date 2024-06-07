Ole Miss’ McKenzie Long is the star of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships thus far. The American is the world leader in the women’s 200m after becoming the first woman in 2024 to break 22 seconds, clocking 21.95 during the NCAA Championships semifinals on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

After breaking for the lead within a few strides following the starter pistol, Long came off the curve in commanding fashion, accelerating and extending her distance over second-place Jassani Carter (22.46) of USC. She crossed the line triumphantly, supplanting 400m hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 22.07 world lead.

“I can’t put that to words,” Long said in a post-race interview. “Hitting a sub-22 time… it means so much to me.” ALSO READ, Ackelia Smith Defends Long Jump Title with Spectacular Performance at NCAA Outdoor Championships

The time places her third all-time in NCAA history, behind Abby Steiner (21.80) and St. Lucian Julien Alfred (21.91).

Long is also the fastest qualifier of the meet in the 100m after running 10.91 to edge out favorite Brianna Lyston (10.99). Her qualifying time also makes her the 10th fastest woman in collegiate history. With the NCAA leader and former world leader Jacious Sears of the University of Tennessee (10.77) not competing due to injury, Long’s performance stood out even more.

The night began with Long helping her fellow Lady Rebels qualify for the 4x100m final on Saturday, with another leading time of 42.22.

“I’m just going to execute… and drop my times more on Saturday,” said Long.

The finals for the women’s 200m, 100m, and 4x100m will be held on Saturday, June 8th, at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

