The second day of the Jamaica Junior and Senior Championships and Olympic Trials in Kingston was marked by electrifying performances from some of Jamaica’s top sprinters, with Kishane Thompson and Shericka Jackson headlining the action.

In the Men’s 100 Meter Dash final, Kishane Thompson of MVP shattered his personal best, clocking a stunning 9.77 seconds (+0.9 m/s) to take the title. Oblique Seville of RACER followed closely in second, also setting a personal best with a time of 9.82 seconds. Ackeem Blake from DYNAMIC SPEED secured third with a time of 9.92 seconds.

The women’s 100 100-meter dash final saw Shericka Jackson from MVP clinch victory in a tightly contested race, finishing in 10.84 seconds (-0.3 m/s). Her teammate Tia Clayton was a close second with a time of 10.90 seconds, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from ELITE rounded out the podium in third, clocking 10.94 seconds.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Oblique Seville had impressed with a time of 9.83 seconds (+0.4 m/s) in his heat, while Kishane Thompson led his semi-final with a time of 9.84 seconds (+0.6 m/s). Tia Clayton topped the women’s semi-final with a time of 10.86 seconds (+1.0 m/s), closely followed by Shericka Jackson who finished in 10.87 seconds.

In the Boys U20 100 Meter Dash final, Gary Card from Wolmer’s took the title with a time of 10.07 seconds (+0.0 m/s), ahead of Deandre Daley from Herbert Morrison who finished in 10.16 seconds, and Nyrone Wade from KC who clocked 10.36 seconds.

The Girls U20 100 Meter Dash final saw Theianna-Lee Terrelonge from Edwin Allen clinch the victory with an impressive time of 11.13 seconds (+1.2 m/s). Shanoya Douglas from Muschett High School secured second place in 11.28 seconds, while Sabrina Dockery from Lacovia finished third in 11.29 seconds.

In middle-distance action, Tarees Rhoden from Clemson University dominated the Men’s 800 Meter Run, winning with a time of 1:45.94. Navasky Anderson, competing unattached, was second in 1:47.01, followed by Dennick Luke from G.C. Foster College in 1:47.36.

Natoya Goule, representing Adidas, claimed the title in the Women’s 800 Meter Run, finishing with a stellar time of 1:59.06. Kelly Ann Beckford from HOUS took second place with a time of 2:01.01.

These results highlight the depth of talent in Jamaican athletics as the athletes gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games showdown with track and field powerhouse USA. ALSO READ: “Hurt and devastated,” Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss Jamaica Nationals and Paris 2024 Olympics, but promises, “I will be back.”

