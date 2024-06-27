Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson shone, but Kishane Thompson sent a strong message to the world after the first round 100m performance at the Jamaica Olympic Trials, which got underway Thursday (27 Jun) in Kingston.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson led the qualifiers in the women’s 100m. Both athletes showcased their dominance, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting semi-final round. ALSO READ: “Hurt and devastated,” Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss Jamaica Nationals and Paris 2024 Olympics, but promises, “I will be back.”

Fraser-Pryce, representing Elite Performance Track Club, clocked an impressive 10.98 seconds in Heat 2, qualifying with an Olympic standard time (+0.7m/s). The 36-year-old veteran, who is the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympic Games champion, continues to prove her prowess on the track.

Shericka Jackson of MVP Track & Field Club secured her spot with a time of 10.99 seconds in Heat 1 (+0.9m/s). Jackson, at 30, remains a formidable competitor in the sprinting world. She is the world 200m champion and silver medalist in the 100m.

Other top qualifiers include Shashalee Forbes from Sprintec Track Club, who ran 11.03 seconds (+1.5m/s) in Heat 4, and Natasha Morrison, also from MVP Track & Field Club, who clocked 11.12 seconds in Heat 3 (+0.5m/s).

Below are the other qualifiers:

Jodean Williams (11.01)

Tia Clayton (11.02)

Krystal Sloley (11.12)

Kemba Nelson (11.16)

Tina Clayton (11.13)

Alana Reid (11.20)

Ashanti Moore (11.24)

Shockoria Wallace (11.24)

Jonielle Smith (11.23)

Briana Williams (11.25)

Lanae-Tava Thomas (11.27)

Niesha Burgher (11.32)

Kishane Thompson sent a strong message to the world at the Jamaica Olympic Trials, running an impressive 9.82 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals in the men’s 100m. At 22, Thompson has firmly established himself as one of Jamaica’s fastest sprinters.

Oblique Seville, from Racers Track & Field Club, posted a solid 9.98 seconds in Heat 1 (+0.4m/s), also securing an Olympic qualifying time. The 23-year-old sprinter continues to demonstrate his potential on the track.

Other notable qualifiers include Julian Forte from Elite Performance Track Club, who ran 10.00 seconds (+1.0m/s) in Heat 3, and Ryiem Forde of Adidas, who clocked 10.02 seconds (+0.9m/s) in Heat 4.

Below are the other qualifiers:

Ackeem Blake (9.95)

Bryan Levell (10.07)

Rohan Watson (10.07)

Kadrian Goldson (10.12)

Sandrey Davison (10.00)

Jehlani Gordon (10.09)

Tyquendo Tracey (10.10)

Jelani Walker (10.21)

Sachin Dennis (10.04)

Jazeel Murphy (10.11)

Travis Williams (10.13)

Nigel Ellis (10.13)

