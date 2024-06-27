Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from the Jamaica National Championships and will be unable to defend her sprint titles at the 2024 Olympic Games due to injury.

“It’s never fun sharing news like this,” she said. “But at the New York Grand Prix I felt something in the race and still insisted on pushing. A couple of steps to the line I realized something was really wrong. I sat on the ground because I couldn’t apply any pressure to the leg whatsoever as I was carried off the track. I went quickly to get some medical check-up and found out that I have a small tear on my Achilles tendon. Funny enough, I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare for my national trials, another shot at my third Olympics, but the leg wouldn’t allow me to.”

Thompson-Herah is the first-ever female sprinter, and the second sprinter after Usain Bolt, to win the “sprint double” at consecutive Olympics, capturing 100m and 200m gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and defending both titles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A five-time Olympic medalist, she rose to prominence at the 2015 World Athletics Championships, winning silver in the 200m and, at the time, becoming the fifth fastest woman in history over the distance. The next year at the Rio Olympics, she became the first woman since Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988 to win 100m and 200m gold at the Olympics.

Despite the setback, Thompson-Herah remains determined to recover and continue her track career. ALSO READ: Elaine Thompson-Herah targets Flo-Jo’s 10.49

“It’s a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working to make a full recovery and resume my track career. I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympics this year but at the end of the day it’s sports and my health comes first.”

Thompson-Herah, who will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday, June 28, the opening day of the women’s 100m at the Jamaica Trials, shared the sad news.

Reflecting on her birthday, she added, “Not the birthday gift I was hoping for but God, whatever you have in store for me I will wait, and I will still continue to work towards my goals that I haven’t achieved yet. I will definitely be watching, hopefully from the stands, and cheering my country Jamaica on.”

She ended her message by saying “I will be back.”

Thompson-Herah extends her heartfelt thanks to her sponsors, fans, and well-wishers for their love and support.

