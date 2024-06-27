The Jamaican Championships, running from Thursday to Sunday, promise a series of electrifying showdowns. The 100m sprint will see a high-profile clash between Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

Both Fraser-Pryce and Jackson are also slated to compete in the 200m, adding further intrigue to the event. Season leader and NCAA runner-up Brianna Lyston, however, has opted to shut down her 2024 season early. ALSO READ: “Hurt and devastated,” Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss Jamaica Nationals and Paris 2024 Olympics, but promises, “I will be back.”

In the men’s sprints, Oblique Seville is set for the 100m, while Ackeem Blake is entered in both the 100m and 200m. The short hurdles promise intense competition, with Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment, and Omar McLeod—who is also entered in the 100m—vying for supremacy.

The women’s hurdles will be headlined by World champion Danielle Williams, with all favorites, led by Rushel Clayton, are down for the 400m hurdles. The men’s long jump will feature a strong field, including Wayne Pinnock, Carey McLeod, and Tajay Gayle. World champion Antonio Watson will compete in the 400m, while NCAA champion Nickisha Pryce is the one to beat in the women’s 400m.

Additional standout competitors include Shanieka Ricketts in the triple jump, and U20 world record holders Roshawn Clarke (400m hurdles) and Jaydon Hibbert (men’s triple jump), promising a weekend of top-tier athletics.

