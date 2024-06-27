New Balance Indoor Grand Prix -- Grant Holloway ready for US Trials ... now for Prefontaine Classic
Holloway Undefeated in 60m Hurdles for Almost 9 Years

EUGENE, Oregon – Grant Holloway began his march toward hurdle singularity on Monday with a record-setting performance of 12.92 seconds in the opening heat at the US Team Olympic Trials.

The mark is the fastest 110m hurdle time in 2024 and Holloway’s second fastest time ever. ASLO READ: “Hurt and devastated,” Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss Jamaica Nationals and Paris 2024 Olympics, but promises, “I will be back.”

It is a long way to earning him his first Olympic gold after coming up a tenth of a second short in Tokyo to Jamaican Hansle Parchment, who ran 13.04 to Holloway’s 13.09.

“We saw what happened in (20)21, it’s not a secret,” said Grant Holloway, referencing his unfinished Olympic goals. “I say all the time, if you are not training to be an Olympic gold medalist, what the hell are you doing?”

Despite the Olympic silver, Holloway has still seen ultimate glory three times as an outdoor World Champion, winning consecutive titles in Eugene and Budapest since the Olympics. He is undefeated in his career as an indoor 60m hurdler with the world record of 7.27 and the three other fastest times.

The sole thing missing from his resume is Olympic gold and perhaps an outdoor world record in the 110m hurdles, an event in which his current personal best is 12.81, the second fastest time ever.

“My main focus is to make this team,” said Holloway in a post-race interview with NBC. “Regardless of how it happens, my main focus is to make this team and then we talk a little more once we are in Paris.”

The 110m hurdle semifinals are Thursday, June 27, with the final set for Friday, June 28.

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.

Previous articleHigh Stakes in Kingston: Top Athletes Compete for Jamaica Trials and Paris 2024 Spots
Auburn Mann
http://www.trackalerts.com
Is a budding freelance Journalist. He worked for news outlets like Capital News Service, a news wire based out of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism, where he graduated from with a Master's in Journalism. He has an undergraduate degree in communications from Bowie State University, where he served as Deputy Managing Editor for the schools official Newspaper: The Spectrum. He has also contributed to newspapers like The Washington Afro American, Montgomery County Gazette and the Takoma/Silver Spring Voice. Auburn has a strong passion for Athletics, particularly events 800 meters and under( and their corresponding relays).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here