EUGENE, Oregon – Grant Holloway began his march toward hurdle singularity on Monday with a record-setting performance of 12.92 seconds in the opening heat at the US Team Olympic Trials.

The mark is the fastest 110m hurdle time in 2024 and Holloway’s second fastest time ever. ASLO READ: “Hurt and devastated,” Elaine Thompson-Herah will miss Jamaica Nationals and Paris 2024 Olympics, but promises, “I will be back.”

It is a long way to earning him his first Olympic gold after coming up a tenth of a second short in Tokyo to Jamaican Hansle Parchment, who ran 13.04 to Holloway’s 13.09.

“We saw what happened in (20)21, it’s not a secret,” said Grant Holloway, referencing his unfinished Olympic goals. “I say all the time, if you are not training to be an Olympic gold medalist, what the hell are you doing?”

Despite the Olympic silver, Holloway has still seen ultimate glory three times as an outdoor World Champion, winning consecutive titles in Eugene and Budapest since the Olympics. He is undefeated in his career as an indoor 60m hurdler with the world record of 7.27 and the three other fastest times.

The sole thing missing from his resume is Olympic gold and perhaps an outdoor world record in the 110m hurdles, an event in which his current personal best is 12.81, the second fastest time ever.

“My main focus is to make this team,” said Holloway in a post-race interview with NBC. “Regardless of how it happens, my main focus is to make this team and then we talk a little more once we are in Paris.”

The 110m hurdle semifinals are Thursday, June 27, with the final set for Friday, June 28.

