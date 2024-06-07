NEW YORK — The USATF New York City Grand Prix (WACT Gold) on Sunday is set to feature a thrilling showcase of talent, headlined by Jamaica’s sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah.

After a recent dip in form, Thompson-Herah is determined to reclaim her dominance in the women’s 100m as she takes on the USA’s Aleia Hobbs in a highly anticipated showdown. ALSO READ, Ackelia Smith Defends Long Jump Title with Spectacular Performance at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Caribbean athletes are poised to shine across several key events. In the men’s 110m hurdles, Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell will face top American competitors, including Daniel Roberts, Trey Cunningham, and Cordell Tinch. Broadbell’s performance will be a highlight as he aims to assert Caribbean prowess in the hurdles.

The men’s 400m promises excitement with a clash of champions from the Caribbean. Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, Kirani James of Grenada, and Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago will compete against the in-form American, Chris Bailey, who posted a blistering time last week. This event showcases the strength and depth of Caribbean quarter-milers.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Bahamian Devynne Charlton, alongside Jamaica’s Danielle Williams and Nigerian star Tobi Amusan, will challenge the top Americans led by Kendra Harrison. This race is expected to be fiercely contested, with Caribbean athletes aiming for podium finishes.

World champion Noah Lyles will open his 200m campaign, facing Joseph Fahnbulleh among others, while Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone headlines the women’s 400m, looking to replicate her world-leading performance from her 400m hurdles season opener.



Other notable stars include Fred Kerley in the men’s 100m, Gabby Thomas in the women’s 200m, and Tara Davis-Woodhall in the long jump.

