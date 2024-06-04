Cuba has secured spots for 39 athletes in eleven sports to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation (INDER) reported that the country aims to rank among the top 20 nations in the medal standings and secure five gold medals. ALSO READ, Shericka Jackson Triumphs in 200m at Stockholm Diamond League

Runner Rose Mary Almanza, table tennis player Moises Campos, and boxer Erislandy Alvarez have recently been added to the list of classified athletes, as confirmed by Jose Antonio Miranda, the high-performance director of INDER, speaking to state media.

However, around 50 athletes are currently undergoing the classification process, with 39 displaying strong potential in various disciplines such as athletics, boxing, diving, judo, men’s volleyball, and men’s beach volleyball doubles, as reported by Miranda.

He also noted that two divers are being considered for Olympic qualification, while the quotas for judo are yet to be finalised, with prospects for three men and two or three women.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Cuba claimed 15 medals, including seven gold, three silver, and five bronze. This marked its best Olympic performance in 20 years and exceeded achievements from Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

