Ackelia Smith named to the Bowerman Preseason Watch List
Ackelia Smith

After a stellar weekend of jumping, which saw her walking away with two NCAA Outdoor Championships titles, Jamaican and Texas Longhorn athlete Ackelia Smith declared herself a legend, and rightly so.

“Call me a legend cause the records show it,” she wrote on her social media pages.

Smith clinched her victory with a third attempt mark of 6.79m (22-3.50), making history as the first Longhorn woman in 18 years to secure back-to-back titles at the NCAA Outdoor meet. The last to achieve such a feat was Destinee Hooker, who won the high jump in 2006-07.

On Saturday, she returned to complete the horizontal jumps glory, winning the triple jump with a collegiate-leading jump of 14.52m (47-7.25). She missed the NCAA Championship meet record by two centimeters but recorded the fifth-best jump in NCAA history. Her double victory made her the first Longhorn in Texas history to win both at the same championship meet and the first to win the triple jump since Terri Turner in 1986. Smith has now scored 38 team points in the last two outdoor championships.

She boasts, “Texas #1 triple jumper and record holder, Texas #2 best long jumper,” while reminding her followers that after three years at Texas Longhorns, she has “15 trophies and tons of memories. Hook ‘em horns.” ALSO READ, Jamaican Ackelia Smith and Record-Breaker Leo Neugebauer Spotlighted on Bowerman Watch…

Smith is a former Edwin Allen student/athlete.

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.

Previous articleNickisha Pryce Shatters Jamaican 400m Record with Stunning 48.89, Leading Arkansas Sweep and Title
blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here