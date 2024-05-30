KINGSTON, Jamaica – Donald Quarrie, a revered global track and field figure, has been appointed as the deputy Chef de Mission for Jamaica’s contingent to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This summer, Quarrie will work alongside Chef de Mission Ian Kelly, to provide leadership and guidance to the Jamaican athletes.

Quarrie, who boasts a distinguished career both as an athlete and a mentor, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to the role. With his extensive background in managing and mentoring teams, Quarrie will be a vital support to Kelly, specifically overseeing the track and field contingent. His first-hand experience and insights are anticipated to be invaluable to the competitors as they prepare for the global stage.

Quarrie is a former Jamaican sprinter who dominated the track in the 1970s. At the 1976 Summer Olympics, he secured a gold medal in the 200 meters and a silver in the 100 meters. Over his career, Quarrie competed in five Olympic Games, earning a total of four medals.

Donald Quarrie’s New Role: Steering Jamaica’s Track and Field Contingent to Success at Paris 2024

Quarrie narrowly missed equaling the 200 meters world record in 1971, coming within 0.03 seconds of Tommie Smith’s 1968 record. His personal best of 19.86 seconds was set in Cali, Colombia, on August 3, 1971.

Quarrie achieved significant success in multiple major competitions, winning the 100 meters/200 meters sprint doubles at the 1970 Commonwealth Games, 1971 Pan American Games, and 1974 Commonwealth Games. Notably, he was the first male athlete to defend the 100 meters or 200 meters title at the Commonwealth Games. His victory in the 100 meters at the 1978 Commonwealth Games made him the only person to win that title three times. Between 1971 and 1981, he collected nine gold medals in the sprints at the Central American and Caribbean Championships in Athletics.

Quarrie’s contributions have been celebrated both on and off the field. He is a five-time winner of the Jamaican Sportsperson of the Year award. In recognition of his achievements, a statue of Quarrie stands at the entrance to Jamaica’s National Stadium, and the Donald Quarrie High School in Eastern Kingston bears his name.

Joining Quarrie and Kelly for Paris 2024, the team also includes accomplished businesswoman Donna Kaye-Sharpe, Kaydeen Webley, a Marketing Campaign and Brand Experience Strategist, Evon Faulkner, a network specialist at the Central Bank and an experienced figure in regional games management, Dr. Leroy Harrison, Consultant Neurologist at Kingston Public Hospital and former president of the Jamaica Neurology Society, and Ryan Foster, who will be the JOA’s Games Commissioner.

As the Jamaican team gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Quarrie’s role as deputy Chef de Mission is expected to be instrumental in their preparation and success. His storied career and dedication to the sport continue to inspire athletes and fans alike.

