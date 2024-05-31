Oslo Diamond League --- Shericka Jackson Falls Short of World Record, Thompson-Herah Hits Season-Best at Brussels Diamond League
The Stockholm Diamond League is set to light up the track with a thrilling schedule featuring several world-class athletes. Among the standout competitors are a strong contingent from Jamaica, including Shericka Jackson, Rushell Clayton, Yohan Blake, Natasha Morrison, Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Fedrick Dacres, Ryiem Forde, Andrenette Knight, and Janieve Russell. These athletes are poised to showcase their talents on the international stage, promising an exciting day of competition.

Joining the Jamaican stars are Kyron McMaster and Thea Lafond, two exceptional athletes from the Caribbean. McMaster, a formidable hurdler, and Lafond, a talented jumper, will add to the region’s representation at the meet. ALSO READ: Elaine Thompson-Herah Leads Caribbean Athletes at USATF New York Grand Prix

The Stockholm Wanda Diamond League is scheduled to feature some of the biggest names in track and field, ensuring a day of top-tier athletic performances. Be sure to tune in and support your favorite Caribbean athletes as they compete against the world’s best.

For the full schedule and to catch all the action, visit our website. Don’t miss out on this spectacular event!

International coverage starts at 11:04 a.m.

  • 11.04 a.m. Men’s 400m hurdles (Alison dos Santos, Kyron McMaster, CJ Allen, Rasmus Magi, Carl Bengtsstrom)
  • 11:15 a.m.  Women’s 100m (Natasha Morrison, Marie Josee Ta-Lou-Smith, Brittany Brown, Gina Bass Bittaye, Zaynab Dosso)
  • 11:23 a.m. Women’s 1500m (Laura Muir, Birke Haylom, Worknesh Mesele, Georgia Griffith, Sarah Billings)
  • 11:32 a.m. Women’s Triple Jump (Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Thea Lafond, Keturah Orji) 
  • 11:39 pm Men’s 3,000m 
  • 11:55 a.m. Men’s Discus Throw (Fedrick Dacres, Andrius Gudzius, Matthew Denny, Mykolas Alekna, Daniel Stahl)
  • 12:00 pm Men’s 100m  (Yohan Blake, Ryiem Forde, Hakin Sani Brown, Kyree King, Emmanuel Eseme, Henrik Larsson)
  • 12:11 pm Men’s 3,000m Men’s Steeple Chase
  • 12:32 pm Women’s 400m hurdles (Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Janice Russell, Femke Bol)
  • 12:42 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Brittany Brown, Julia Henriksson, Jenna Prandini, Anavia Battle) 
  • 12:52 pm Men’s 800m

Noel Francis
https://www.trackalerts.com
Noel Francis is without doubt one of the most naturally gifted track & field writers in Jamaica. His passionate, creative, informative and engaging writing style has been recognised and enjoyed worldwide. He started out writing several articles with trackalerts.com in 2013 and his marketability soared with a number of his stories being featured on the US based Track and Field News – The Bible of the Sport. He is now the IAAF correspondent in Jamaica and a regular contributor for the Florida based high school track website Dyestatfl.com. Noel has a first degree in Banking & Finance and works as a Treasury Officer in the financial industry.
