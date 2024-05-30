The Oslo Diamond League, part of the Wanda Diamond League series, promises a thrilling day of track and field action on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Shericka Jackson will lead nine Jamaicans and other Caribbean athletes, including Kirani James and Sada Williams, will be in action, showcasing their talent on the international stage at the Oslo Diamond League. They will face off with several other big names in world track and field, including Marileidy Paulino, Marie Josee Ta-Lou-Smith, Karsten Warholm, and Alison dos Santos.

With Olympic and World Champions gracing the track, this event is set to be an unforgettable spectacle. ALSO, Erriyon Knighton Surpasses Usain Bolt’s Record in Men’s 200m at Oslo Diamond League…

Oslo Diamond League schedule (JA Time) – International coverage starts at 1:04 pm.

1.04 pm Women’s 400m (Sada Williams, Marileidy Paulino, Lieke Klaver, Alexis Holmes, Natalia Kaczmarek)

1:16 pm Men’s 400m (Rusheen McDonald, Kirani James, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Lythe Pillay)

1:20 pm Men’s Triple Jump (Hugues Fabrice Zango, Christian Taylor, Lazaro Martinez, Almir Dos Santos)

1:22 pm Women’s 3,000m (Jessica Hull, Nozomi Tanaka, Rose Davies, Georgia Griffith, Marta Garcia)

1:38 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Marie Josee Ta-Lou-Smith, Daryll Neita, Jenna Prandini, Anavia Battle)

1:39 pm Men’s Discus Throw (Fedrick Dacres, Andrius Gudzius, Kristjan Ceh, Mykolas Alekna, Daniel Stahl)

1:44 pm Men’s 5,000m

2:04 pm Men’s 100m (Yohan Blake, Rohan Watson, Akani Simbine, Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Brandon Hicklin, Emmanuel Eseme, Hakim Sani Brown)

2:11 pm Women’s 800m (Natoya Goule-Toppin, Prudence Sekgodiso, Noelie Yarigo, Catriona Bissett)

2:28 pm Men’s 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm, Alison dos Santos, Kyron McMaster, CJ Allen, Wilfied Happio)

2:35 pm Women’s 400m hurdles (Rushell Clayton, Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, Amalie Iuel, Anna Ryzhykova, Jessie Knight)

2:50 pm Men’s 1500m (Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Timothy Cheruiyot, Azzedine Habz, Elliot Giles, George Mills)

