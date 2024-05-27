Issam Asinga, a rising Surinamese track star, has been handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for Metabolites, an anti-doping violation. The AIU announced the ban on Monday (27 May), concluding an investigation that began after a positive test from a sample taken on July 18, 2023.

Asinga’s period of ineligibility was confirmed on May 6, 2024, retroactive to his provisional suspension. In addition to the ban, Asinga has been ordered to pay £1,000 towards World Athletics’ legal fees.

The 19-year-old athlete was initially provisionally suspended on August 9 after a urine sample tested positive for GW1516, a substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list. A subsequent test of his ‘B’ sample confirmed the presence of GW1516, a hormone and metabolic modulator.

“The panel finds that fairness does not require otherwise,” the AIU stated. ALSO READ: Unstoppable Force: Asinga’s 9.89s Sprint Redefines U20 100m History

The suspension came just after Asinga completed his final year at Montverde Academy, a preparatory high school near Orlando, Florida. Before his suspension, Asinga had qualified for the World Championships in Budapest and was set to represent Suriname. ALSO READ: From Zero to Hero: How Issam Asinga Defeated Noah Lyles and…

Following the AIU’s announcement, Asinga, who also had his world junior record of 10.89 taken away, released a statement expressing his dismay and maintaining his innocence.

“Since I began competing, I have always been committed to the integrity of my sport. I have been hyper-vigilant and have NEVER used and would NEVER knowingly use any banned substance, risking a promising career and my entire future.



“My goal has always been to use my gift to follow my dream of a track and field career, continuing my parents’ amazing legacy. I am a young man of integrity.

“I will appeal this decision and remain steadfast in proving my innocence and telling the true story.”



Former world 100m champion Justin Gatlin, who responded to Asinga’s social media post about the “The truth will prevail” told the young sprinter to “Keep Fighting“

