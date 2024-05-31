NEW YORK, New York (May 31, 2024) – Elaine Thompson-Herah headlines a stellar lineup of Caribbean athletes set to compete at the USATF New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City on Sunday, June 9. Headlining the event, Thompson-Herah will race in New York over 100m for the first time in her illustrious career.

Thompson-Herah is a two-time Olympic champion in both the 100m and 200m, having won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. She is the only woman to ever win back-to-back golds in these events at consecutive Olympic Games. Her personal bests of 10.54 and 21.53 seconds make her the second and third-fastest woman in history over the 100m and 200m, respectively.

Joining her is Grenada’s track and field hero, Kirani James, who will make his New York City debut in the 400m. James burst onto the athletics scene in 2011 by winning the World Championships gold in the 400m and followed it up with an Olympic gold in London 2012, becoming Grenada’s first Olympic medalist. He further secured silver and bronze medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, respectively, and a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the reigning world champion, will be a key competitor. Williams claimed gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, adding to her 2015 World Championship title in Beijing. She will be joined by Bahamian sensation Devynne Charlton, the reigning World Athletics Indoor Champion and world record-holder in the 60m hurdles. Charlton’s participation ensures the Caribbean presence remains strong and competitive in the hurdles events.

Also featured in the women’s 100m hurdles is Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the fastest woman in history in the event, who will face fierce competition from Williams and Charlton. Amusan set the world record in the 100m hurdles with a 12.12-second run at the 2022 World Championships, followed by a wind-aided 12.06 to capture the world title.

The USATF NYC Grand Prix, the sixth stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, will also showcase top talents like Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek in the men’s 100m, and previously announced stars Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas. However, Rai Benjamin has withdrawn from the event. Also, Michael Johnson Raises $30M to Launch New Track League Next Year

Fans can watch the USATF NYC Grand Prix live on NBC from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EDT, and on Peacock from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Tickets for the event are now on sale at www.nycgrandprix.com.

The presence of these elite Caribbean athletes ensures that the USATF NYC Grand Prix will be a must-watch event, celebrating the talent and determination of the region’s finest on an international stage.

🏃‍♂️💬 Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.