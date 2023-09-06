Catch all the action at the Palio Città della Quercia live, including the much-anticipated showdown between Oblique Seville and Ferdinand Omanyala.

To watch the event live, tune in to the official Palio Città della Quercia website, where a live stream will be made available.

For those who prefer television, several sports networks are expected to broadcast the competition. Mobile users can also catch the live stream via dedicated sports apps.

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jamaica’s Brown and USA’s Dynamic Duo at Palio Città della Quercia

In the Women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Amoi Brown will lead the Caribbean contingent with a season’s best of 12.51. The USA will also be strongly represented, with Amber Hughes and Taliyah Brooks in the lineup. Hughes enters the competition with a season’s best of 12.68, while Brooks’ personal best stands at an impressive 12.61.

Women’s 100m: A Battle of Speeds

The women’s 100m event boasts strong contenders, notably from Jamaica and the USA. Natasha Morrison (JAM) is coming in hot with a season-best of 10.98, closely followed by Twanisha Terry (USA) with a 10.99 season-best. Jamaica’s rising star Briana Williams and experienced sprinter Jonielle Smith further deepen the talent pool, making it anyone’s race.

Men’s 400m: Stamina Meets Strategy

Rusheen McDonald (JAM) leads the field in the men’s 400m with a season-best of 44.03. No American athletes are participating in this event, but the competition remains stiff with sprinters like Zakithi Nene (RSA) and Liemarvin Bonevacia (NED) in the mix.

Men’s 110m Hurdles: Finesse and Speed Combine

In the men’s 110m hurdles, the USA’s Jamal Britt has the edge with a season-best of 13.14. Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett closely follows him, adding international flair to the race. Micheal Dickson (USA) and Ronald Levy (JAM) are also athletes to watch, each bringing their own set of strengths to the hurdles.

Women’s 400m: A Test of Endurance

The women’s 400m event has Kaylin Whitney representing the USA, with a season-best of 51.94. The absence of Jamaican runners leaves the field open for athletes from other countries to make their mark.